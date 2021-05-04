Leahy helps celebrate accessibility improvements to Vermont’s Robert Frost trail

Sen. Patrick Leahy visited the Moosalamoo National Recreation Area, to dedicate the re-furbished Robert Frost National Trail and Interpretive Area.

Located in the Green Mountain National Forest, the goal was to make the trail in Ripton accessible for everyone. It was supported by money from the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Monica White, interim commissioner of the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, said 1 in 5 Vermonters are living with at least one type of disability.

Senator Leahy believes this trial will benefit their overall health.

“And in a time that we have gone through with covid, and the horrible effect that it has had on our whole country, think how this is going to help us heal,” Senator Leahy said. “Not only physically, but mentally to walk out to those places and just stop and look.”

The Green Mountain National Forest has grown 100,000 acres since 1974.