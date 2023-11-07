Rockingham, VT- A Rockingham man is scheduled to be arraigned on attempted murder and other charges after police say he shot and wounded another man.

Burton Lewis Clark Jr., 72, faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment. Clark is being held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility until his arraignment in Brattleboro.

Clark is accused of seriously injuring another man shortly before 6 p.m. Monday at his home on Hartley Hill Rd.

According to state police, the unnamed victim was brought to Springfield Hospital before being transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. He remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting continues.