RUTLAND, VT – The Rutland City Police Department will now be requiring all uniformed officers to wear cameras. Rutland officers have received training and were issued body worn cameras at the beginning of the new year.

The body worn cameras, BWC’s, will be attached to uniforms and record both audio and video wherever the officer goes. The cameras will offer less limitation, which previously consisted of placement on the vehicle dash.

The new body worn devices offer a greater ability to record police-public interactions. The Rutland City Police say it will create transparency and adherence to department policy state law, as well as recording and preserving evidence in criminal cases.

The public can expect responding officers to be wearing a body camera if they are involved in a police incident.