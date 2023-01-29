A Rutland City man is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with a deadly stabbing.

Brandon McRae, 36, is being held without bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional. Police accuse him of stabbing Trevor Vandenburg, 32, also of Rutland City, shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Water Street near the intersection with State Street. Vandenburg died at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Investigators arrested McRae on Sunday without further incident, but they’re still trying to determine what led up to the stabbing. They’re asking you to call them at (802) 773-1820 if you know anything else.