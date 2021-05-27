Sanders says Vermont to receive more than $1 billion for infrastructure

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act will include nearly $1.4 billion for Vermont’s roads, bridges, and transit systems.

The bill, which authorizes federal spending on transportation for the next five years, increases funding for Vermont by 21% in year one and by 31% over the life of the bill. Vermont will receive additional funding from a provision saying all states receive competitive grant dollars from the Bridge Investment Program.

“In 2019, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave our state a ‘C’ on our infrastructure report card,” said Sanders. “It is no secret that our infrastructure is crumbling. And it is no secret that strong and resilient infrastructure is critical for Vermonters, our economy, and the future of our state.

The Federal Highways Emergency Relief Program includes 100% reimbursement of state highway repairs made 270 days after a disaster – up from 180 days to allow more time for Vermont projects that are stalled during the winter months.

“My priority here is to make sure Vermont continues to receive the federal resources it needs to improve our roads and our bridges and this bill does just that,” Sanders said. “I am very pleased with what we were able to accomplish today.”

Additionally, the legislation more than doubles funding nationally for the National Scenic Byways Program to $40 million each year through 2026. The bill also secures a number of additional state investments, including:

Better program flexibility to allow Vermont to fund both Amtrak services and transit services

Increased program flexibility for highway education and enforcement activities

A larger cap for multimodal projects to allow Vermont to continue making critical investments in our state-owned rail system.