WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. – Senator Bernie Sanders and U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough visited the VA Medical Center in White River Junction on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Sanders urged the Secretary to help simplify how veterans get care. He also asked the group to strengthen its ability to deliver quality and comprehensive care to all veterans, including those suffering from burn pit exposure.

“I look forward to working with the Secretary to expand VA healthcare and to make sure that every veteran in this country gets the benefits they’re entitled to in a timely manner,” Sanders said.

“Right now, it’s particularly challenging because any time you’re in a pandemic that’s as bad as its been in 100 years, you’re going to have some gives and takes, and we’re working through those,” Secretary McDonough said.

On Thursday, the two will visit the South Burlington Veterans’ Center and meet with Vermont vets at the Burlington Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.

They’ll also meet with medical students from the University of Vermont.