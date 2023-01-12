RUTLAND, VT – The Rutland City School Board voted Tuesday to make “Rutland” the name for all Rutland High School sports teams. There was a push for change by students from the previous nickname, Rutland Raiders, since the name has too many racial connotations.

“My feeling is that if we don’t replace it with something, then people will continue calling us and calling our teams the Raiders,” said board member Kevin Kiefaber at a December school board meeting.

Rutland High School principal Greg Schillinger feels the board’s vote is desirable by school board members and the school community. Schillinger provided a suggestion box for staff and students.

A survey using the names from the suggestion box was conducted, and 43% of students voted in favor of the name “Rutland” over the other options “Raptors” or “Ravens”. “The young people of the community are the future of the community,” said Schillinger.

Everyone attending the school board meeting Tuesday was in agreeance of the need for the name to be resolved.

“I think there are a significant number of students that really want to be done with the conversation and they just want it to stop,” said Schillinger.