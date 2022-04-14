Swanton, VT — On Thursday afternoon, a school bus collided with a vehicle on Bushey Street at the Swanton Central School. It was determined that the school bus, operated by 57-year-old Tammy Leary of St. Albans, had taken a wide turn out of a school parking lot, which resulted in hitting the vehicle driven by 42-year-old Megan Johnson of Mooers, New York, who was traveling north on Bushey St.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage and all parties involved and the occupants of the school bus were examined by medical staff and cleared with no reported injuries. School officials were present at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.