Dozens of revitalization projects across Vermont will receive a total of $4 million in tax credits, state economic development officials announced Wednesday.

The Downtown and Village Center Tax Credit Program will help generate more than $95 million in building improvements and public infrastructure around the state, Governor Phil Scott said Wednesday.

“Our downtowns and village centers are the lifeblood of our communities, and supporting them in every corridor of our state is key to growing our economy, and creating new opportunities for Vermonters,” Scott said.

The 49 projects receiving the tax credits include commercial venues and affordable housing and improvements to accessibility.

Jim Cameron, owner of the former Custom House in St. Albans, said the credits will help transform the former post office building into commercial space with housing units on the top floors.

“This is a great building,” he said. “It’s really something, Vermont marble, Swanton granite, two-foot thick walls.”

Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford said the number of projects receiving the tax credits is the most ever under the p;rogram.

“I am grateful to the dedicated Vermonters working to keep the heart and soul of their communities vibrant places for years to come,” he said.