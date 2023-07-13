Montpelier, VT – A formal request for a Major Disaster Declaration is on its way to the president. This would provide federal resources to be used through Vermont’s flood recovery process. It’s one of the reasons, Governor Scott said, it was so important for the FEMA administrator to be on-site Wednesday.

The governor clarified this is separate, and in addition to, the Emergency Declaration Biden signed overseas Monday night. We are also learning he just added an addendum to the emergency declaration. This would lift certain restrictions related to materials used for repairing roads.

Vermonters should report any damage and losses to 211.