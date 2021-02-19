Scott creates agriculture panel to help grow the industry

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, a farmer discs over a corn field on at a farm north of Woodward, Iowa. The corn was damaged beyond salvage by the recent derecho. Thanks to the government paying nearly 40% of their income, U.S. farmers are expected to end 2020 with higher profit than 2019 and the best net income in seven years, the Department of Agriculture said in its latest farm income forecast. Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices that drove down cash receipts and weather difficulties. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Gov. Phil Scott has signed an executive order creating the Governor’s Commission on the Future of Vermont Agriculture to come up with ways to grow and expand Vermont’s agriculture.

The panel will be co-chaired by the secretaries of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. The governor’s office says Scott will appoint up to 12 other members including those who represent dairy and maple and experts in food systems and in environmental and land use issues.

The commission will provide a report to the governor in November.