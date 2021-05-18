Scott declares EMS week in Vermont, urges all residents to get vaccinated

Gov. Phil Scott is asking all Vermonters to show their appreciation for emergency medical service workers by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Scott, who declared this week as EMS week, said more than 100,000 requests for EMS response are answered yearly across Vermont.

“Add to that the unprecedented challenges required of the state’s individual emergency responders and 168 licensed ambulance and first responder services during the pandemic, and you come up with 2,800 of our fellow Vermonters who deserve every moment of the EMS Week recognition that started on Sunday,” he said in a written statement.

More than 30 EMS-led vaccination clinics are planned around Vermont this coming weekend, providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone at least 18 years old, according to the Health Department. A list of walk-in clinics are is available on the Health Department’s website.