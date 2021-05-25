Scott declares George Floyd Remembrance Day in Vermont

Families pay their respects at George Floyd Square, after the fifth day of the trial for Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Gov. Phil Scott has signed a proclamation designating Tuesday as George Floyd Remembrance Day in Vermont on the anniversary of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Scott said Floyd’s death was a terrible tragedy that sparked grief and outrage across the country and a national reckoning on racial justice and equity. He says he is marking the day with a proclamation “so that we reflect on Mr. Floyd’s death and remember why we must continue to acknowledge systemic racism and inequality in order to fulfill the promise of American freedom and justice for every citizen.”

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted last month of murder in Floyd’s death.

The proclamation notes that, in the wake of Floyd’s death, Vermont lawmakers passed a series of reforms to modernize law enforcement in Vermont, and “to initiate a comprehensive, ongoing discussion with Vermonters—especially historically marginalized communities—about how law enforcement can best serve the needs of communities.”