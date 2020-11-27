Scott encourages ‘Vermont Lights the Way’ holiday campaign

FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo taken with a long exposure, people are silhouetted against a Christmas display, at a park in Lenexa, Kan. Most Americans say the holiday season makes them feel very grateful and generous — but many report feeling stressed, too according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is encouraging residents to decorate their homes and businesses as part of a “Vermont Lights the Way” campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott on Friday also encouraged people to share pictures of their displays or their favorites from their communities on social media with the hashtag, #VTLightsTheWay. He asked Vermonters to “get creative.”

“I know how hard this pandemic has been, especially as we make our way through the holidays without the ‘normal’ get-togethers and sense of closeness we all want,” Scott said. “So, in celebration of the coming holiday season, I think it’s time to lift our spirits.”