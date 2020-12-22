Scott says holiday gatherings among two trusted households OK

Gov. Phil Scott has announced that he is relaxing restrictions on gatherings over the holidays to allow two trusted households to gather as Vermont’s coronavirus case numbers have stabilized, although they are still higher than the administration would like to see.

He says the state has seen several days of fewer than 100 cases, which is still high but shows vast improvement. Scott says gathering with only one trusted household will be allowed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, with other stringent measures still in place.

If one of the two households is from out of state, everyone must quarantine afterward.