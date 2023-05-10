Vermont’s governor has signed two bills that are the first of their kind in the nation.

The bills protect people’s access to abortion and gender-affirming healthcare. While also protecting the people who provide that care.

The shield laws protect healthcare providers from legal action for the care they provided to patients from outside of Vermont. This includes prescribing contraception and abortion medication, such as mifepristone. Regardless of the medication’s FDA approval status after January 1st, 2023.

The bill specifically states gender-affirming care does not include conversion therapy.

In a statement, Governor Scott wrote quote: “Today, we reaffirm once again that Vermont stands on the side of privacy, personal autonomy, and reproductive liberty, and that providers are free to practice without fear.”