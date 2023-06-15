Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill into law Wednesday legalizing online sports betting in Vermont, which joins more than three dozen other states that allow wagering on the web.

“I first proposed Vermont legalize sports betting several years ago and I’m happy the Legislature has come to an agreement, as well,” Scott said in a statement. “We know many Vermonters already participate in the marketplace and bringing it above board provides important resources and consumer protections.”

Under the law, the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery will operate sports wagering through contracts with between two and six sports betting operators. Following a 30-day public comment period, the state will request bids from sports book operators in mid-July.

Wenday Knight, commissioner for the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, says the department hopes to have the sports books operating in the state by the end of 2023 in time or the NFL playoffs.

“We will review the bids. We will then select and score based on the evaluation criteria of the bidders. We will then select the operators and the department will enter a contract negotiation with them,” said

The bill also sets aside money to create a program to help those with a gambling problem. Each year the department, in consultation with the Department of Mental Health, will provide a report to the Legislature on the impact of sports betting on problem gambling in Vermont.

The operators will also be required annually to provide the state with a responsible gaming plan that includes information about the posting of materials related to problem gambling; resources to be made available to bettors with concerns about problem gambling; house-imposed player limits; and self-exclusion programs.

Vermont is now the 38th state to legalize sports betting, joining other surrounding states like New Hampshire and Massachusetts.