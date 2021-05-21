Scott vetoes bill raising legal age of Vermont juvenile offenders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would have raised the age of juvenile offenders in Vermont and keep identifying information related to their initial arrest or charge confidential.

The bill proposed to raise the age of a juvenile to under 20 years old. Scott said in his veto letter on Thursday night that he had concerns with giving “young adults protections meant for juveniles, without adequate tools or systems in place.”

He said that in addition to ongoing housing challenges, programs designed for children under 18 are not often appropriate for people over 18.