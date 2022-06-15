Dozens of responders and a Vermont Army National Guard helicopter are focusing their efforts in Cavendish on Wednesday as they continue the search for a missing Springfield man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Donald I. Gurney, 65, was reported missing shortly after midnight on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Crews involved in the search for Gurney include the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Search and Rescue, the Vermont Warden Service, Cavendish Fire Department, Reading Fire Department, Rescue Inc., Killington Search and Rescue, and a helicopter from the Vermont Army National Guard.

Police continue to ask that anyone who might have helpful information regarding Gurney’s whereabouts call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or leave a tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.