The Vermont Primary is just a week away, but Secretary of State Jim Condos said a lot of voters have already cast their ballots through the mail.

On Tuesday, Condos talked about about what registered voters should know ahead of the August 9 primary.

“If someone has lost their ballot, they can still vote at the clerk’s office before Primary Day,” he said. “Or at the polls, on Primary Day, they will need to sign an affidavit saying they have lost their ballot.”

New to Vermont’s election this year is ballot curing, which means voters now have the opportunity to fix ballots that may contain errors.

“That the certificate envelope that the voter ballot goes in is not signed, that is a very common one that can be cured,” said Will Senning, Director of Elections and Campaign Finance. “That the voted ballot is not in that certificate envelope when it returned, that will also make it defective and can be cured.”

Condos emphasized that official results are often not available on election night. Town clerks in Vermont have 48 hours to review and certify the results before submitting them tothe Secretary of State’s office.

Official results are then certified at the statewide campus seven days after the election.

This is the last election cycle Condos will oversee as Vermont’s chief election officer – he has announced he will not seek reelection in November.

He said it has been “my honor” to serve in the office for the last 12 years.

“Your vote is your voice,” he said. “Exercise it.”

Polls will be open next Tuesday from 7 am to 7 pm.