MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Democrat-controlled Senate has voted to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of a bill encouraging Vermonters to move away from using fossil fuels to heat their homes.

A two-thirds vote is needed to override a gubernatorial veto. The vote was 20 to 10. Now a veto override must be considered in the House.

Scott vetoed the Affordable Heat Act last week. He said he support’s the bill’s goal, but he believes the legislation would give too much authority to the unelected Public Utilities Commission and could end up punishing Vermonters who are least able to afford to switch.

He vetoed a similar bill last year, and an override failed by one vote in the House. Democratic lawmakers also have a veto-proof majority in the House, but it’s unclear if all will vote to override this veto.