Shelburne, VT — A proposed housing development has been drawing concern from residents in Shelburne. The project aims to convert a stretch of land north of town into 110 apartments and 220 parking spaces.

One resident, Robilee Smith, has lived in her home in Shelburne for 27 years and has been enjoying the natural views of the woods around the house. If the project goes through, Smith could be looking at a housing development.

“Over time we built our screen porch, our deck, my office all looking out to the woods,” she said. “I just can’t envision living with that kind of density of housing units and then all these poor people with their kids and their pets with no place to go except onto Route 7.”

The zoning is form-based, which would allow four times the residential density than previously allowed.

“As you can see back here you have some great wooded areas, and we are just very concerned,” said Smith. “How are you going to fit that many people in a very condensed area? It’s a high-density area, a lot of people, a lot of traffic and you have kids in the neighborhood.”

Michael Ashooh, the chair of the Shelburne Selectboard, admits that the housing development will cause more traffic. “Part of the reason why we want the density on Route 7 is because it is by public transit, and it is more walkable, so having 100 housing units in that area is going to be an arguably better use of traffic flow in other areas of the town.”

Another resident, Chris Latta, says he is opposed to the housing development, but is in favor of more single-family houses. He said people want more homes to be built.

“If you look at the neighborhood, it would make a lot more sense,” Latta said. “These are all single-family houses. That would make a whole lot more sense here.”

The Selectboard will hold a hearing on March 22 to discuss concerns people may have.