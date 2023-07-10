The rain is expected to taper off Tuesday, decreasing the risk of flash flooding. But a flood watch is still in effect in Vermont as rivers to continue to swell. Many state highways along and east of the Green Mountains remain impassable. Meanwhile, flood victims and evacuees can find shelter and other resources at dozens of locations around the state. For a full list, call 211.
Shelters are open at
- Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill
- Barton Municipal Building, 120 Herbert Road
- Bethel Town Hall, 134 South Main Street
- Bridgewater Grange Hall, Route 100A
- Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main Street
- Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main Street, Proctorsville
- Jamaica Masonic Lodge, 110 Vermont Route 30
- Vermont State University Johnson, 337 College Hill Call first (802) 635-2611
- Londonderry Flood Brook School, 91 Vermont Route 11
- Londonderry Town Hall, 100 Old School Road
- Mount Holly Town Hall and Belmont Village Fire Station
- Pittsfield Town Offices, 56 Village Green
- South Londonderry Baptist Church, 62 Crescent Street
- Williston Central School front gymnasium, 195 Central School Drive
- Williamstown Middle & High School, 120 Herbert Road