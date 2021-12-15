Burlington, VT — AARP Vermont has announced that the Winter Placemaking Grant Program has awarded six communities grants totaling $24,000. The program focuses on helping communities build social capital that can result in supporting healthy, active lifestyles for all.

“These grants are aimed at improving our public spaces, which play a vital role in making us feel connected to one another and our communities,” explained Kelly Stoddard-Poor of AARP Vermont. “When winter sets in and the temperature drops and the days grow darker it’s easy to forget the important role that our public spaces play. This is when isolation is at its highest among older adults.

By investing in vibrant, inclusive public spaces we can help reduce social isolation by creating a welcoming space that is geared toward addressing the challenges of winter — such as light, warmth, color and activity.”

The Placemaking projects are intended to inspire and educate community leaders and residents.

“We have seen that these communities can start small by test-driving a process in the community with the expectation that the project will be further improved upon and refined over time — and hopefully lead to permanent change to the built environment,” said Stoddard-Poor. “Demonstration projects like these have led to positive exciting new improvements in communities across the country.”

The list of Grant Awardees for 2021:

Wilmington Works

Park improvements (adjacent to the Old School Community Center) will include lighting, heat, outdoor recreation, and signage to increase accessibility during the winter months.

Weekly outdoor winter programming activities for seniors and families with small children.

2. Old East End Neighborhood

Hold annual Winterlude event at Schmanska Park with free and accessible outdoor recreational activities for all ages focused on reducing isolation.

Enhance neighborhood park features with additional lighting, winter lanterns, trail access and a warming hut.

3. Roxbury

Hold a community-wide intergenerational winter lantern festival in the village green/park with winter activities for older adults and children.

Create and purchase accessible seating options in the park allowing community members to enjoy the space year round.

4. Johnson

Improve community access to Legion Field during the winter months with the incorporation of public art and lighting at the ice rink, (a) hold a winter art walk; (b) hold a scavenger hunt.

Provide free outdoor recreation opportunities for all ages with the construction of a winter equipment loaning library.

Holland

Create an accessible, indoor, heated walking path for seniors in the community to utilize during the winter months when walkability conditions are unsafe and treacherous on rural roads without sidewalks.

Hold monthly meet-ups for walking groups and yoga

6. Hardwick