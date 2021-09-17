Six-vehicle crash in Waterbury kills South Carolina man

Vermont State Police troopers are investigating a six-vehicle crash in Waterbury that killed a 67-year-old man from South Carolina.

Police said a vehicle driven by Robert Hunter of Columbia, South Carolina, was headed north on VT 100 just before 2 p.m. when it veered into the path of an oncoming dump truck.

The collision forced both vehicles went into the northbound lane, where Hunter’s vehicle collided with a 2020 Subaru. The truck collided with a 2018 Ford and a 2008 International truck, which was pushed into the vehicle behind it, a 2012 Nissan.

Four additional vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Hunter died on the way to the hospital, and the driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The highway was closed for four hours.