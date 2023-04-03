Vermont Fish and Wildlife is asking drivers to be careful this time of year because it’s breeding season for frogs and salamanders. Fish and Wildlife urges people to slow down and be cautious when travelling at night or to take alternate routes to avoid driving roads near ponds and wetlands that salamanders and frogs cross.

Road crossings are also a great way to see rare or otherwise hard-to-find species, which biologists rely on for data collection.

Fish and Wildlife herpetologist Luke Groff is encouraging Vermonters to explore their nearby roads and report amphibian road crossings to the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas. If you can safely take photos of the amphibian species crossing, please include them.