Jeffersonville, VT – The wait is over for the first truck to be stuck in the notch.

Vermont State Police responded to a call of a tractor-trailer being stuck there Sunday night a little before 9 PM. Police say the driver ignored several signs stating that tractor-trailers are prohibited. Multiple bystanders allegedly even tried stopping the truck. But the driver continued… Stating that this was the way the GPS was showing. The road had to be closed for several hours. The driver was issued a $3,500 fine.