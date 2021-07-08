South Burlington police seek two for alleged burglary of Dorset Street market

Police in South Burlington say two men broke into a Dorset Street business early Wednesday and made off with a safe.

Surveillance video shows that the two men allegedly entered the Mill Market and Deli, at 1580 Dorset Street, at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Images from the video show one suspect wearing some type of ‘Boston’ hat and the other a Mossy Oak t-shirt. Both are wearing face coverings.

South Burlington Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Graham at 802-846-4194 or egraham@southburlingtonpolice.org.

