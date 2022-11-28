On November 2, the driver of a stolen car crashed into a house on Tanglewood Drive in South Burlington.

The number of cars reported stolen in South Burlington rose nearly 300 percent over the last two fiscal yearzs, while burglary and larceny also saw triple-digit rises.

Data released Monday by the South Burlington Police Department, covering June 2022 through July 2022, reported a 278 percent increase in stolen cars, a 166 percent increase in burglary and a 114 percent increase in larcenies.

Police Chief Shawn Burke said the upward trend in certain crimes has continued in fiscal year 2023, which began July 1.

Source: South Burlington Police Dept. Burke said two stolen car incidents in November ended in serious crashes, included one last week in which a stolen truck crashed into a vehicle at Dorset and Market streets. On November 2, the driver of a car stolen in Burlington crashed into a house on Tanglewood Drive. Both incidents led to serious injuries, Burke said.

South Burlington also saw a rise in gun violence over ther same period, including one homicide and another attempted homicide.

“We encourage our residents and visitors to be aware of this data and to take measures to avoid falling victim to property crime,” Burke said in a statement. “Simple steps such as; locking your car and taking the keys with you, removing valuables from cars, securely stowing bicycles and mopeds, locking the doors and windows of your residence, and investing in security camera technology are all helpful in deterring crime.”

Burke said despite “staffing challenges,” the department has maintained minimum personnel on patrol shifts.