With many Vermonters are finding it difficult to schedule COVID tests, the state has announced it will open more than a dozen special testing sites ahead of Christmas and New Years.

The sites will be open December 23 and December 30.

Berlin – 1311 Barre-Montpelier Road, open 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Burlington – 405 Pine Street, open 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Appointments for the 23 are full.

Brattleboro – Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 417 Canal Street. Open 2:00 – 6:00 pm. Appointments for the 23 are full .

. Glover – 48 Country Road, open 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Middlebury – 55 Middle Road, Dec. 23 8:00 am – 3:00 pm, Dec. 30 8:30 am – 4:00 pm

Morrisville – 609 Washington Highway, open 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Newport – Newport Ambulance Services, 830 Union St. open 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Rutland – 275 Stratton Road, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Rutland – Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St. open 9:00 am – 10:00 am and 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Springfield – 51 Pearl St., Level 2, open 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

St. Albans – 27 Fisher Pond Rd. open 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Appointments for December 23 are full.

St. Johnsbury – Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice (parking lot), 161 Sherman Dr. open 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Waitsfield – 4355 Main St. open 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Wells River – Little River Health Care, 65 Main St. North, open 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Windsor – 289 County Rd. 9:00- am – 12:30 pm and 1:10 am – 4:00 pm

Winooski – 32 Mallets Bay Ave, open 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. Appointments for December 23 are full.

Click here to schedule an appointment.