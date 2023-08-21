A 61-year-old Plainfield woman was hospitalized in Burlington on Monday after police say she crashed her car into the front porch of a house in Barre.

Barre police say Cindy Davis was driving north on Berlin Street when crossed Route 62, hity a curb, went over an embankment and crashed into the front porch of a house on Foss Street.

Davis was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, and later transported to UVM Medical Center.

Police say excessive speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.