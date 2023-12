St. Albans, Vermont – A man who told police he’d been shot in St. Albans is in Unversity of Vermont Medical Center.

St. Albans police found the man at an apartment on Lake Street after receiving a call around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The man’s name and condition have not been released.

Police say a “lone shooting suspect” fled the apartment following the incident. They ask that anyone with information call the St. Albans police at 802-524-2166.

Police said this appears to be isolated incident.