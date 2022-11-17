Benjamin Taylor, 24, of Stamford is seen in a booking photo taken Thursday morning, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks.

A 24-year-old Stamford man is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for attempted murder after an alleged stabbing that left another man in critical condition.

Police say Benjamin Taylor attacked a 52-year-old man with whom he shared a home on a Jepson Road. Troopers called to the residence for an altercation shortly after 12:30 a.m. found the alleged victim and provided medical care.

Benjamin Taylor was taken into custody without incident, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of attempted murder and first-degree aggravated domestic assault at 1 p.m. in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

The unidentified victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team is processing the scene and no additional information was available.