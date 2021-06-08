State officials surprised by latest in Koffee Kup Bakery saga

A Georgia company’s announcement that it plans to purchase the assets of Burlington-based Koffee Kup Bakery caught some people off guard, including Vermont officials.

“We were caught by surprise on this,” said Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. “Right now, our team is just trying to understand the intentions of Flowers Foods.”

On Monday, Flowers Foods, of Thomasville, Georgia, the producer of Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse and Tastykake, announced it had acquired Koffee Kup’s assets.

Koffee Kup, which includes the Vermont Bread Company in Brattleboro, and Superior Bakery in North Grosvenor Dale, Conn., closed abruptly in April due to financial problems.

The deal was announced in court in Burlington during a hearing over who will cover the paid time off due Koffee Kup employees. Flowers Foods said it would take care of the payouts.

A Canadian company, Mrs. Dunster’s, said last week it expected to buy Koffee Kup.

Ryan McMullian, president and CEO of Flowers, said in a news release that the company does not have a plan to re-open any of the bakeries just yet.

“I’d rather see the facilities open back up and people going back to work but this is within the receivership,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “They have an obligation to get the best deal they can.”

State officials say they have reached out to Flowers Foods and hope to engage with the company to see what can be done to reopen the facilities.

“I still have hopes that they will see the merit in opening the facilities in some capacity here in Vermont,” the governor said.