A Staten Island man faces attempted murder charges in the shooting death of a Brooklyn man in Rutland last November.

Trayvon Kisling, 18, was arrested Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by Vermont State Police. He is accused of killing Jonathan Naranjo, 26, on November 7, 2022.

Naranjo was found dead near Cleveland Avenue and State Street by Rutland officers responding to calls about a car crash and shooting in the area. Naranjo’s body was near a vehicle that was involved in the crash. Police believe he was targeted.

Police say after identifying Kisling as the suspect, investigators learned he was likely in Vermont. Police obtained an warrant and found him inside a car at a Shell station in Brandon.

He was taken into custody and arraigned in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland. He faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated domestic assault and obstruction of justice.

investigation is continuing and police ask that anyone with information call the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101, the Rutland City Police Department at 802-773-1816, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.