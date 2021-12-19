According to the Stowe Reporter, Stowe’s former fire chief has until Monday night to appeal his recent termination.

Town Manager Charles Safford fired Chief Kyle Walker on Wednesday night. Until earlier this year, Walker was an officer with the Stowe Police Department in addition to serving as fire chief.

In January, a woman accused him of having sexually assaulted and stalked her years earlier. Walker admitted having sexual relations with the woman more than once while on duty as a Stowe P.D. officer, but he claimed the relationship was consensual. Prosecutors declined to press charges following a Vermont State Police investigation.

The Stowe Police fired Walker, but after he was placed on leave from the fire chief position for a time, Safford allowed him to stay on as chief if he met a series of performance goals. According to the newspaper, one of the goals was to regain public trust and Safford did not believe Walker met it.