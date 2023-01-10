MONTPELIER, VT – On January 10, Vermont education officials released statewide assessment preliminary results for 2022. The assessments are administered annually in the spring to Vermont students, and officials say the pandemic is still having a statewide impact on student education.

Education shortages from the pandemic generated insufficient resources to properly administer the assessments, said officials.

“Results indicate that participation rates for 2022 are lower than they have been in years prior to the pandemic,” said Deputy Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey. “While this makes meaningful comparison to prior years difficult, this lower participation and the results themselves highlight the critical Education Recovery work needed ahead of us.”

No students in grades three through nine scored above 44% proficiency in math. For all other topics within the assessment, no grades were scored above a 46% proficiency.

“Our 2022 Smarter Balanced and Vermont Science Assessment results show how the long shadow of COVID-19 continues to lie on Vermont’s education system,” Secretary of Education Dan French said in a statement. “The results are just one more data point reinforcing the continued importance of our Education Recovery efforts across the state.”