A four-year study by Vermont Law and Graduate School found that Vermont prisons do not follow nutritional guidelines recommended by the American Correctional Association.

The study, conducted with the Farm to Institution New England, found that the Vermont Department of Corrections uses a standardized menu assessed by a dietician to ensure nutritional values are met. The DOC purchases fresh foods from Farm to Institution and Salvation Farms.

But the study also found there’s a discrepancy between the menu and the actual food being served, said Laurie Beyranevand, director of the Center for Agriculture and Food Systems.

“Vermont is one of the states in New England that hasn’t adopted the guidelines that come from the American Correctional Association,” she said. “A lot of states have, but not all states have, and I shouldn’t say that’s a gold standard, because there’s room for improvement even within those standards.”

Beyranevand hopes correctional facilities will become more transparent with the food they serve, and the DOC adds that it utilizes garden programs to source additional fresh foods.