LOWELL, VT – A substitute teacher is being accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at Lowell Graded School

State troopers arrested 41-year-old Jesse Waldenville Thursday, one day after police began an investigation that allegedly found that he sexually assaulted the girl multiple times in May.

Waldenville is being held without bail on charges of sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault of a child and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Police say additional charges are possible.

Waldenville is due in court Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks in Derby.