Cara L. Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro is seen in this mug shot taken Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster.

Wardsboro, VT — Vermont State Police have arrested Cara L. Rodrigues, 33, of Wardsboro in connection to the murder of 42-year-old Emmy Bascom of Guilford. Bascom’s body was located on Monday evening on a logging road near the intersection of Newfane Road and Wacker Road in Wardsboro.

Autopsy results revealed that Bascom had died from multiple sharp-force injuries to the neck and torso. Police have determined that Bascom and Rodrigues were acquaintances and they had been seen together on Monday. Evidence including bloody clothing and witness statements connect Rodrigues to Bascom’s death.

In addition to a charge of second-degree murder, Rodrigues was also arrested on two charges of burglary. Rodrigues had been caught on surveillance committing a burglary at 180 Cushing Flats Road in Newfane on Monday evening and was later located breaking into a building on the 461 Galbraith Road property in Townshend late Monday night.

Investigations are ongoing and Vermont State Police are asking the public for assistance. Anyone who lives or owns property in the area of Wacker, Townshend Dam, Newfane, and Galbraith Roads are asked to check security cameras for footage of Rodrigues or her Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP Westminster Barracks at (802) 722-4600 or to leave an anonymous tip here.