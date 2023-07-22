A suspect is behind bars in New York City in connection with the shootings on Route 14 in Brookfield in May.

Vermont State Police said Devon Dennis, 43, of Hartford, Connecticut is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting two men from Springfield, Massachusetts on May 12. Juan Sierra, 27, died from his injuries while Miguel Fuentes, 29, recovered at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Dennis reportedly boarded a plane for Jamaica the day after the shootings and returned to the U.S. on Saturday. A wide range of law enforcement personnel arrested him as soon as his flight landed at JFK International Airport.

Dennis is due in court in the New York City borough of Queens next week. He’ll be extradited to Vermont at a later date. Investigators said the shootings are drug-related but did not elaborate.