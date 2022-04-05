Westminster, VT — On March 14, a homeowner shot an intruder inside a mobile home at Shady Pines Park off Back Westminster Road. The man was initially transported to the urgent care in Bellows Falls but was taken to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire via helicopter.

The intruder, Daniel J. King of Westminster, was recently released from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and on Tuesday, was arrested by Vermont State Police on charges that he broke into the occupied home before being shot by the homeowner. King has been turned over to the custody of the Department of Corrections for violating furlough, and is being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield for lack of $10,000 bail on the burglary charge. King will be arraigned on Thursday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court, Brattleboro.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or to leave an anonymous tip here.

Questions about the shooting should be directed to the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office.