The Switchback Brewing Company hosted a Halloween party on Saturday afternoon.

The seventh annual Barktober Halloween Bash invites all dogs to dress up in Halloween outfits.

“I mean if you dress up yourself you gotta dress up your dogs,” says Long Island Resident Sean Erickson. “They’re part of the family. You gotta dress up your cat. You gotta keep the festivities up high.”

“It’s a great way to bring the community members together, to bring dogs together, bring some entertainment and support a great cause,” says Humane Society of Chittenden County Shelter Director Erin Alamed.

Having dogs at the switchback brewery spans back to the brewery’s founders.

“When he started switchback, he was here with his dog,” says Switchback Brewery Tapper Manager Sarah Diaz. “It’s a big part of our culture. Employees sometimes bring their dogs to work.”

And the culture of the switchback even brought a couple together – who are now engaged.

“I was bartending [Jason O’Brien] and his friend,” says Melissa Bloom. “It was literally one of the only bars that served switchbacks in Boston. So they came, I served them a bunch of switchbacks, he left his number and now we are engaged.”

At the Barktober Halloween Fest, dogs took on photo shoots. Raffle items were also given out. And some proceeds from the Halloween bash will go towards the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

“Our mission is really just to help people with their animals,” Alamed says. “Meet them where they’re at. Whether that be education, whether that be programs and services to help care for their animals when they are in crisis. Or to be able to keep their animals when they are in a transitional state. And also if we need to, helping them with their animals and rehoming them.”

One dollar from every pint and hotdog sold was donated to the Humane Society of Chittenden County. The Humane Society and the Switchback Brewing Company look forward to continuing to work together in the future.