In the heart of Vermont, Thanksgiving embodies more than just a tradition for those who’ve once grappled with homelessness. Two individuals, Orlando Pacheco and Jeff Flores, shared their inspiring narratives, showcasing their triumphant journeys from adversity to hope.

Orlando, now a chef at Feeding Chittenden, dedicates his Thanksgiving to serving meals to those less fortunate. “This is my life in Vermont, and I don’t want to change that,” he remarked, underscoring his commitment to making a difference due to his firsthand experience of life on the streets since childhood.

“Be a chef, it’s something big. You can make food for people in the world and people in the street,” Orlando emphasized, reflecting on the transformative power of his love for cooking.

Jeff, who battled trauma and homelessness, found solace and support at Feeding Chittenden after relocating to Vermont. He expressed gratitude for the transformative impact the organization had on his life, shifting his narrative from homelessness to having his own apartment and a newfound sense of hope.

“This has brought a better person out of me and brought a different lifestyle for me. I’m no longer homeless or helpless,” Jeff reflected on his journey, highlighting the pivotal role the organization played in his life’s turnaround.

Their stories not only highlight personal resilience but also shed light on the crucial support structures offered by organizations like Feeding Chittenden. On this Thanksgiving, Orlando will spend the day with his social worker, amazed by the unexpected offer of familial warmth. Jeff, on the other hand, will celebrate the holiday in the comfort of his own apartment, a testament to the positive changes in his life.

Both individuals have found not just a meal but a sense of belonging and hope at Feeding Chittenden, where they’ve turned their struggles into stories of triumph, reminding us all of the power of resilience and community support.