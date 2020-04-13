The Holiday Inn in South Burlington will be a COVID-19 recovery site

The Holiday Inn in South Burlington will be used as a primary site to safely isolate people who test positive for Coronavirus but can’t return home, starting this week. This is for people who are positive but do not require hospitalization and it is just a temporary arrangement.

Michael Smith, Secretary of the Agency Of Human Services says, “That can mean a variety of populations from health care workers to others that don’t have a home to safely isolate.”

Individuals who are COVID-19 positive and are staying at the Holiday Inn, can stay there until they have recovered. This will be determined by medical professionals and health care staff. The Holiday Inn will be staffed with security and people who are currently housing there through the states emergency housing program will be relocated to another facility.

“The covid-19 pandemic is unlike anything our state and country has ever experienced. It’s going to take all of us working together to help our state and neighbors recover” said Smith.

Doctor Mark Levine says serologic testing is an important part of our future. Serologic testing is testing ones blood to see if there are antibodies to the Coronavirus.

Dr. Levine said, “It implies that you have been infected with the coronavirus whether you had an illness that you could clearly state that was that illness or perhaps whether you were a-symptomatic.”

Over the weekend, Doctor Levine made a group of medical professionals to find the best test out there by the end of the week. Levine says the focus should be on the accuracy of the test and identifying there role over time. Serologic tests can help medical professionals do health surveillance, so they know how much of COVID-19 is in the population.

“We will do this in Vermont but in a scientifically and public health informed, deliberate, strategic, and evidence based manor” said Levine.

However, Levine says that right now, at this stage in the pandemic, it is more important to know who is actively infected.

Governor Phil Scott said he understand how difficult these times are and that Vermonters have had to sacrifice a lot, but social distancing is working. According to Scott, Vermont has been recognized as one of the top five states to comply with mitigation measures.

“If these trends continue, and we continue to flatten the curve we will slowly be able to get back to normal. Although, it may be a different normal than what we had before” said Scott.

Governor Scott said he is not ready to let up on his executive order, so the holiday inn will be used to house patients until the state of emergency is lifted. The timeline will depend on the state of Vermonters and those being cared for at the hotel. The hotel can hold up to 150 individuals and the site is prepared with a full staff.