Every year we await the sinking of the block and the stopping of the clock on Joe’s Pond in the Northeast Kingdom. They have made a contest out of this event where folks will buy tickets and guess the date and time the clock stops. This year, the clock stopped ticking on April 17th at 10:18 PM. Over 12,000 tickets were purchased for this year’s Ice Out, so it will likely be a bit of time before we hear about a winner/winners. Nevertheless, spring has officially arrived in the NEK now that the ice is out at Joe’s Pond.