Rutland, VT — The Paramount Theater in Rutland is getting a makeover.

The project is expected to cost $4.9 million, but once completed, Eric Mallette, executive director of the Paramount Theater, expects the theater will have a $650,000 financial impact annually in Rutland

“The project to expand the Paramount’s physical footprint and financial impact here in our community is now one step closer to becoming a reality,” he said

Mallette said the renovation will include extensive lobby upgrades, improved concessions and box office operations, and additional bathrooms on several levels of the building.

“We’ll also be attending to greater ADA accessibility, and of course energy efficiency,” he said.

The restoration includes a 4,000-square-foot rentable venue on the fourth floor of the Richardson Building. “Think of conferences, non-profit fundraisers, workforce development trainings,” said Mallette.

According to Mallette, The Paramount saw 65,000 guests in 2019, and after closing for a time due to the pandemic, he is hopeful that attendance will rise to those numbers again.

“We’re so grateful for the forward-thinking vision of Governor Scott, and the commitment to our region from the offices of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, and the Vermont Department of Economic Development,” said Mallette.

Once started, Mallette says the renovation could take up to four years.