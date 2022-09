A Thetford woman is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Randolph.

Mariah Mears, 29, was heading north on Route 14 just before 1:00 p.m. Sunday. Vermont State Police say she lost control of her motorcycle and hit a guardrail near the intersection with South Randolph Road. She was taken to Gifford Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators believe inexperience played a role in the crash. Mears was wearing a helmet.