Friends and family of two Milton sisters who died Sunday in a car crash near Littleton, New Hampshire, are coming together to mourn their loss.

Ten-year-old Kyriana Couture and 7-year-old Kelsey Couture were in the car with their father, Jordan Couture. The girls had gone to Boston earlier that day to meet their favorite YouTube star, Piper Rockelle.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on I-93, just south of Exit 44, Couture’s car hit a median an rolled over. The girls were thrown from vehicle.

“They were just always together,” said Kelsey’s mother Jessica Gokey. “They loved dancing, they loved singing and Tik Tok. They loved their family. We all have such a big family together.”

On Wednesday, Gokey and Felicia Hanvey, Kyriana’s mother, came together to plan the funeral.

“The two of them, together. I don’t know whatever energy they gave off together, but you could just feel it,” said Kyriana’s mother Felicia Hanvey.

In a matter of hours after the crash, community members began donating to the family’s GoFundMe page. As of Wednesday, they raised more than $37,000, nearly doubling their goal.

Contributions came from families, restaurants, and first responders. They also received a $10,000 donation from Piper Rockelle.

The family says the money will be used to cover funeral costs and to create a foundation that will help children take dance classes.

Members of Up North Dance Studio. in Colchester honored them as well. Studio owner Jessica Ashton said the Couture sisters loved taking hip-hop lessons.

“They were both just such a presence to have, I feel like their classmates really just bonded with them right away,” Ashton said. “Kyriana was so quiet and sweet and kind, and Kelsey was a little spitfire.”

Throughout the week, Ashton’s students will be creating ornaments in the girls’ names with the words “dancing angels” or “dance in heaven” for the studio’s Christmas tree.

Kyriana and Kelsey planned to dance in their winter showcase at St. Michaels College on December 18. The studio will recognize Kyriana and Kelsey with 400 pink and purple ribbons, which will be worn by the dancers and distributed to community members.

“We’re a big family here, and everybody is mourning the loss of these two little girls,” said Ashton.