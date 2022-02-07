‘At This Place in History,’ we’re at Suicide 6 ski area with Steve Perkins, the Executive Director of the Vermont Historical Society. We’re also joined by Courtney Lowe, the President of the Woodstock Inn and Resort and General Manager Tim Reiter.

“This area is the oldest continually operating ski area in Vermont and one of the oldest in the country and really has ties to to early skiing and skiing technology throughout the world. So what a wonderful place to come on a nice snowy day,” said Perkins.

“This is a community mountain that has been around for nearly nine decades. So the history is incredible and our community embraces it every day,” said Lowe. ‘Bunny’ Bertram and his team kind of started stepping away from Gilbert’s Hill for something bigger and, you know, have a little more steepness to it. They found this area here, which actually was hill #6 on a topography map, and they just looked at it and said, ‘This would be a pretty intense mountain to go down so hence the name.”

“So we have a nice little history here,” said General Manager Tim Reiter inside the ski lodge. It tells you kind of a progression of Suicide 6 from 1934, where the first Rope Tow existed, just over the hillside up through the gully area up through the Suicide 6 operation in 1936. And some really other exciting pieces of history, obviously which takes you into more modern history in the 80’s and cradle of snowboarding and this development, when in 1982 the national snow surfing championships were held here at Suicide 6.”

“We go all the way back to the history of Sherman Poppin inventing Snurfer back in 1965. All the way up through Paul Graves taking over the Snurfing Corporation and kind of growing and becoming the founding father of snowboarding and having the first national competition here, which was later turned over to Jake Burton Carpenter and later became the US Open,” said Reiter.

“It’s really to see the progression over the years and to know that we still embrace skiing and riding here wholeheartedly with our rental programs and our ski and ride programs and our long standing history of getting kids of any socio economic background on snow.”

‘At This Place in History.’